Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 41,132 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 92,305 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $41.78. 20,009,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,193,840. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $175.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $40.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

