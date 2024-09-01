Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stake Cut by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 75 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total value of $7,555,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,767,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,185 shares of company stock valued at $19,206,094 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $2.54 on Friday, hitting $495.89. 1,809,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,762. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.83 and a 1 year high of $510.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $482.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.63. The company has a market cap of $127.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target (up from $508.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.91.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

