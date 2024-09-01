Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.
GE Vernova Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of GEV stock opened at $201.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.93. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $201.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Daiwa America raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
