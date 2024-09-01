Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Increases Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,882,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 243.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 91,900.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

NYSE KWEB opened at $25.69 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $32.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.