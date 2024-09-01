Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VSS. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 173,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 45,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter.

VSS stock opened at $123.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.46 and a 200 day moving average of $117.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $123.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

