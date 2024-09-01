Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YINN. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:YINN opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

