Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the July 31st total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIO. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 81,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 44,210 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 600,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 121,741 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AIO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.66. 63,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,686. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

