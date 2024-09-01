Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Raised by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,698 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1,215.7% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 168,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 155,957 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $2.05 on Friday, reaching $276.37. 6,296,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,839,052. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.78 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $503.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.11.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.50.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

