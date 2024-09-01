Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Boosted by Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 3.3% of Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,212,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

V traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,296,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,839,052. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $503.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.