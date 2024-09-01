Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) is ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s 8th Largest Position

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,870,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 261,060 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group Public accounts for approximately 6.0% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 0.82% of Vodafone Group Public worth $193,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 19,827.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,514 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 188,563 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

VOD traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. 7,554,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,335,225. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

