Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives $44.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

VNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

Vontier Stock Up 0.7 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. Vontier has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Vontier had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

