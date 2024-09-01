Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IHD)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $5.52.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.