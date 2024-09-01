W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $5.28 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,991,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,248,812,000 after acquiring an additional 965,938 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,440,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,549,366,000 after purchasing an additional 583,892 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American Tower by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,416,004,000 after buying an additional 2,839,570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,760,000 after buying an additional 2,336,501 shares during the period. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,468,977,000 after buying an additional 36,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $224.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $236.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.85 and its 200-day moving average is $197.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,227 shares of company stock worth $8,497,458. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

