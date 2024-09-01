W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $7.77 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Cameco were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 235.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 99.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CCJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Cameco’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

