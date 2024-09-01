W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Invests $216,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after acquiring an additional 149,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $2,558,598,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,213,825,000 after buying an additional 106,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 1.3 %

NFLX opened at $701.35 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $711.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $659.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $630.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,700 shares of company stock worth $98,283,982. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.