W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Lowers Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 935.9% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $100.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.88. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $104.41. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

