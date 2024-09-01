W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Purchases 2,663 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $60.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.32. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $62.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

