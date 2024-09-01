Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 184 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,450 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 34.7% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $746,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 297.8% during the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 7.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.65. 3,442,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,836. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $261.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Compass Point initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

