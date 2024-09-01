Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 391 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,540,197,000 after acquiring an additional 347,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,790,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,046,485,000 after acquiring an additional 184,480 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $368.50. 3,216,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,517. The company has a market cap of $366.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $355.21 and a 200-day moving average of $353.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

