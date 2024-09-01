Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 171 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,214.1% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 257,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after purchasing an additional 237,934 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE PG traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,301,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,188,285. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $171.89. The company has a market capitalization of $404.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.08.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Dbs Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

