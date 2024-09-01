Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the July 31st total of 3,570,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NCP Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% during the second quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the second quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 10,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $332,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.0 %

Waste Management stock opened at $212.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.81 and its 200-day moving average is $208.38. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

