Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $747,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 28.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $212.04. 1,786,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,561. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.81 and its 200 day moving average is $208.45. The company has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

