Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 164 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,139 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,017.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,017.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,870 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,242 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.0 %

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Shares of EA stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.82. 2,315,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,803. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.97 and its 200-day moving average is $137.37. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.28.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

