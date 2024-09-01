Waterfront Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,070 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,054,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,129. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 64.61%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,781 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.33.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

