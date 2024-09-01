Waterfront Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $64.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,040. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.86. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $66.46.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
