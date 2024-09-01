Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 1,457 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Embraer by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

ERJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Embraer from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

ERJ traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.23. 1,502,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,179. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 5.94%. Embraer’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

