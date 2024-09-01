Waterfront Wealth Inc. Decreases Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth $39,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $82.94. 1,561,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,845. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

