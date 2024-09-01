Waterfront Wealth Inc. Decreases Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 714.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $31.59. 1,431,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,267. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $31.66.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

