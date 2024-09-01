Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust accounts for approximately 2.0% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 184,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 290,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 200,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BGY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 105,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,633. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $5.82.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

