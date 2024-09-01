Waterfront Wealth Inc. Increases Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,403 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Hanesbrands worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 220.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

HBI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,890,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,796,308. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.06. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $995.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a positive return on equity of 33.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

