Waterfront Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $1,011,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.39. 3,476,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,561. The company has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.