Waterfront Wealth Inc. Lowers Stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BGT. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. 134,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,319. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.