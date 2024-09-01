Waterfront Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORAN. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Orange by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,642,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 620,438 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Orange by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 155,549 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 312,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 310,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 44,290 shares during the last quarter.

Orange Stock Performance

ORAN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.45. 375,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,638. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Orange S.A. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $12.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. New Street Research raised shares of Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Orange in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.08.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

