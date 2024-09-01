Watershed Private Wealth LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,015,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IJH stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $62.86. The company has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average is $59.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.