Watershed Private Wealth LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,955 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

