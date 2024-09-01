Watershed Private Wealth LLC Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116,234 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,724,000 after acquiring an additional 153,460 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,889,000 after acquiring an additional 391,042 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,920,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,738,000 after acquiring an additional 54,895 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $82.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.64 and a 200-day moving average of $79.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

