Watershed Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.