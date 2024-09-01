Watershed Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

SRLN opened at $41.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.80. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

