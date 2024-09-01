Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,975 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $44.78 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.