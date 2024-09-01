Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $333.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.38 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.78.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

