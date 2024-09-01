Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF makes up about 3.7% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $16,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Shares of JIRE opened at $65.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average is $62.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $66.25.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

