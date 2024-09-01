Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,804 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. New Street Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $33.41. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Intel’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

