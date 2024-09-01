Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 228.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Buckle worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 60,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Buckle by 527.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Buckle by 321.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Buckle by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Buckle during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Buckle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Buckle Price Performance

Buckle stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average is $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.14. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Peetz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $100,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,321.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Buckle news, Director John P. Peetz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,321.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $36,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,949,477 shares in the company, valued at $78,622,407.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,352. 39.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Buckle Profile

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.