Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Invests $686,000 in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $46.75 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $65.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average is $55.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.