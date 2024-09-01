Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,089 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Shares of HON opened at $207.91 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.79. The company has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.45 and a 200-day moving average of $202.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

