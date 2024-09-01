Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Equity Bancshares worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after buying an additional 30,253 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $3,061,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 754,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $245,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,167 shares in the company, valued at $703,675.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $245,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,167 shares in the company, valued at $703,675.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 24,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,912.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,161,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of EQBK opened at $40.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $42.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.71.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $55.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.56 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

