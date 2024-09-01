Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 180 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Macquarie dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.6 %

DIS stock opened at $90.38 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $163.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.23 and its 200 day moving average is $103.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

