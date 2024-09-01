Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,190 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $36.29.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

