Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $141.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,980,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,795. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $146.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of $389.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.