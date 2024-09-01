Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4,646.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 198,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,580,000 after purchasing an additional 194,627 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after purchasing an additional 138,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.62.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,369,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,551. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $81.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

